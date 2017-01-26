Nice terror truck driver urinated on wife, stabbed kid's toy
The terrorist who killed 84 people when he plowed a truck into a Bastille Day celebration in France last year was a controlling and manipulative husband who urinated on his wife as an act of humiliation and once stabbed his child's teddy bear out of pure rage. Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, a Tunisian who moved to Nice in 2005, was shot dead on July 14 by police officers trying to stop the carnage.
