Nice terror truck driver urinated on wife, stabbed kid's toy

The terrorist who killed 84 people when he plowed a truck into a Bastille Day celebration in France last year was a controlling and manipulative husband who urinated on his wife as an act of humiliation and once stabbed his child's teddy bear out of pure rage. Mohamed Lahouaiej Bouhlel, a Tunisian who moved to Nice in 2005, was shot dead on July 14 by police officers trying to stop the carnage.

