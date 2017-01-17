Motorsport: Ogier holds on to win in ...

Motorsport: Ogier holds on to win in Monte Carlo

Read more: The New Zealand Herald

Four-time World Rally Champion Sebastien Ogier has started off the new season by winning the Monte Carlo Rally for a fourth time. The 32-year-old Frenchman got his M-Sport Ford career off to a perfect start although he did benefit greatly from luck.

Chicago, IL

