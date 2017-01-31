Miss France is new Miss U
'THE MOST PRESTIGIOUS JOB IN THE WORLD' - Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach prepares to crown Iris Mittenaere of France as Miss Universe 2016 on Coronation Day Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Iris Mittenaere, a 24-year-old dentistry student from Lille, France, edged out 85 other delegates to win as Miss Universe 2016 at SM Mall of Asia-Arena in Pasay City, yesterday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anger erupts over Trump's order banning refugee...
|Sat
|HOLLA ISABELLA
|4
|French candidate Fillon faces questions over wi...
|Jan 26
|GOTCHA
|1
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC