Miss France is new Miss U

'THE MOST PRESTIGIOUS JOB IN THE WORLD' - Miss Universe 2015 Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach prepares to crown Iris Mittenaere of France as Miss Universe 2016 on Coronation Day Monday at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City. Iris Mittenaere, a 24-year-old dentistry student from Lille, France, edged out 85 other delegates to win as Miss Universe 2016 at SM Mall of Asia-Arena in Pasay City, yesterday morning.

