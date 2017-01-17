Meet the 76-year-old whose bikini range is being worn by Made in Chelsea stars
She has clothed Kylie Minogue and Lily Allen, beaten cancer twice, and is now shunning retirement to fulfil her lifetime goal by launching the sports performance swimwear brand ZwimZuitWith an acute eye for fashion, Ringwood -based Cherry Harker, together with her costume-designer daughter Tamarisk, has created a range of fitness bikinis that suit active women with natural curves. The specialist neoprene material from which the ZwimZuit garments are created enables women to be as relaxed or active as they want to be, and not have to worry about a wardrobe malfunction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bournemouth Echo.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Jan 17
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 17
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC