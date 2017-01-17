Meet the 76-year-old whose bikini range is being worn by Made in Chelsea stars

She has clothed Kylie Minogue and Lily Allen, beaten cancer twice, and is now shunning retirement to fulfil her lifetime goal by launching the sports performance swimwear brand ZwimZuitWith an acute eye for fashion, Ringwood -based Cherry Harker, together with her costume-designer daughter Tamarisk, has created a range of fitness bikinis that suit active women with natural curves. The specialist neoprene material from which the ZwimZuit garments are created enables women to be as relaxed or active as they want to be, and not have to worry about a wardrobe malfunction.

