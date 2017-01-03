Man phones police from roof of speedi...

Man phones police from roof of speeding car to thwart thief

A man clung onto the roof of his father's stolen car and called police on his mobile phone during a 80 miles per hour motorway chase before the thief was arrested. Osama Aoukili, who was largely unscathed after the late-night chase near France's border with Switzerland on Sunday, told French media his reaction was spontaneous.

