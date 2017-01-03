Louis Vuitton senior designer to take...

Louis Vuitton senior designer to take lead at French label Chloe -sources

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

FILE PHOTO British-born designer Clare Waight Keller appears September 29, 2013 on the runway after presenting her Spring/Summer 2014 women's ready-to-wear collection for French fashion house Chloe during Fashion Week in Paris, France. Picture taken September 29, 2013.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 9 hr Fair Game 127
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Mon Dina Andrews 2
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,123 • Total comments across all topics: 277,595,439

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC