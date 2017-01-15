Look At This Massive List of Jewelry ...

Look At This Massive List of Jewelry Kim Kardashian Lost In Paris Robbery

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: AllHipHop.com

Police in Paris, France are releasing more information about the night Kim Kardashian was robbed for over $10 million dollars worth of jewels. Earlier today , French authorities released a transcript of an interview police took with Kim Kardashian, just after the robbery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllHipHop.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 3 hr Heretic 145
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... 18 hr Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Iran
  1. Michael Jackson
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,559 • Total comments across all topics: 277,960,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC