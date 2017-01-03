Limo Driver Arrested in Connection to Kim Kardashian Robbery Released Without Charges
TMZ and other French outlets report the 27-year-old limo driver who chauffeured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star during her stay in Paris last October was released from police custody Tuesday morning without criminal charges. The individual, identified by TMZ as Michael Madar , was one of 16 people E! News confirmed were recently arrested in connection to the terrifying incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|10 hr
|Fair Game
|136
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Mon
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Mon
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC