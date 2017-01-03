Limo Driver Arrested in Connection to...

Limo Driver Arrested in Connection to Kim Kardashian Robbery Released Without Charges

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: E! Online

TMZ and other French outlets report the 27-year-old limo driver who chauffeured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star during her stay in Paris last October was released from police custody Tuesday morning without criminal charges. The individual, identified by TMZ as Michael Madar , was one of 16 people E! News confirmed were recently arrested in connection to the terrifying incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at E! Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 10 hr Fair Game 136
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Mon Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Mon Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
News Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre... Jan 5 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,628 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,751

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC