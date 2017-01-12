Kim Kardashian's Bodyguard Breaks Sil...

Kim Kardashian's Bodyguard Breaks Silence After Armed Robbery

Kim Kardashian's bodyguard Pascal Duvier doesn't "waste his time" worrying about how things may have been different if he had been present when the reality star was robbed at gunpoint. The 36-year-old mother-of-two was bound and gagged by a gang of masked men at her apartment in Paris, France, lastOctober.

Chicago, IL

