Kim Kardashian West may be able to retrieve engagement ring
Kim Kardashian West may be able to get her engagement ring back now that 16 people have been arrested in connection with her robbery ordeal. The 36-year-old reality star had her $4 million diamond ring stolen from her - among other items of jewelry totaling an estimated $10 million - when she was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October, but reports now suggest she may be able to retrieve it after several individuals were taken into custody on Monday Two unidentified brothers allegedly "disposed" of the flashy bling, and police sources now believe they could be the key to retrieving it.
