Kim Kardashian recalls horrifying Paris robbery

13 hrs ago Read more: New York Daily News

The 36-year-old reality TV star finally breaks her silence of the traumatic incident in the upcoming season of "Keeping up with the Kardashians," a new clip shows. "They're going to shoot me in the back," she says through tears as she recalls the incident to her sisters.

