Kanye West and Jay Z to duet?

Kanye West and Jay Z to duet?

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: DurhamRegion.com

The 39-year-old rapper - who was hospitalised for "temporary psychosis" in November - hit out at the 'Empire State Of Mind' hitmaker last year for not visiting him or his wife Kim Kardashian West after the beauty was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October. It was recently reported that the pair have now put their differences behind them after the 'Famous' rapper went to meet the 47-year-old musician and his wife BeyoncAfA© Knowles earlier this month, and insiders now say new music could be on the way.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DurhamRegion.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Tue Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Tue Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC