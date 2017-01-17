Kanye West and Jay Z to duet?
The 39-year-old rapper - who was hospitalised for "temporary psychosis" in November - hit out at the 'Empire State Of Mind' hitmaker last year for not visiting him or his wife Kim Kardashian West after the beauty was robbed at gunpoint in Paris, France, in October. It was recently reported that the pair have now put their differences behind them after the 'Famous' rapper went to meet the 47-year-old musician and his wife BeyoncAfA© Knowles earlier this month, and insiders now say new music could be on the way.
Start the conversation, or Read more at DurhamRegion.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its...
|Tue
|Listen
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Tue
|Calvin
|146
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|Jan 15
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC