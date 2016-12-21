Jefford on Monday: The varietal giant
Andrew Jefford gets to grips with France's IGP Pays d'Oc, which accounts for more wine than the whole of New Zealand, and recommends several wines to try. And so to the Big One.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|6 hr
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Heretic
|125
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC