Jefford on Monday: The varietal giant

Jefford on Monday: The varietal giant

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Decanter Magazine

Andrew Jefford gets to grips with France's IGP Pays d'Oc, which accounts for more wine than the whole of New Zealand, and recommends several wines to try. And so to the Big One.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Decanter Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... 6 hr Dina Andrews 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Dec 28 Heretic 125
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,508 • Total comments across all topics: 277,548,852

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC