Islamophobic Attack Targets Muslims I...

Islamophobic Attack Targets Muslims In Eastern France

3 hrs ago

Muslim community in eastern French town of Dijon were targeted by an Islamophobic attack, local media reported on Friday, according to Turkish Anadolu Agency . The France Bleu Radio said that a pig's head was hanged on the railings of a mosque currently being constructed.

Chicago, IL

