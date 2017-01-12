Islamophobic Attack Targets Muslims In Eastern France
Muslim community in eastern French town of Dijon were targeted by an Islamophobic attack, local media reported on Friday, according to Turkish Anadolu Agency . The France Bleu Radio said that a pig's head was hanged on the railings of a mosque currently being constructed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Malaysian National News Agency.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Into The Night
|143
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC