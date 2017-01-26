Iranian movie star boycotts Oscars over Trump plan for visa ban

MAY 21: Taraneh Alidoosti attends "The Salesman " Premiere during the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival at the Palais des Festivals on May 21, 2016 in Cannes, France One of Iran's leading actors says she's staying away from the Oscars in protest over President Trump's plans for a visa ban. Taraneh Alidoosti announced her decision to boycott the Academy Awards on Thursday.

Read more at WHBF-TV Rock Island.