Iran criticizes MKO activities in France

18 hrs ago

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani on Tuesday criticized the activities of the MKO terrorist group in Paris, France. "Any support for this terrorist group will send unfriendly messages to the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said during a meeting with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault in Tehran.

Chicago, IL

