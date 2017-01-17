In France, a Vexing Dilemma: Collaborate or Resist?

Les Parisiennes: How the Women of Paris Lived, Loved, and Died under Nazi Occupation By Anne Sebba St. Martin's Press, 457 pages [from hardcover], $27.99 The perspective of time and new primary sources are chipping away at myths about resistance and collaboration under Nazi rule. Last year, for instance, the French response to defeat and occupation was the subject of both David Drake's "Paris at War: 1939-1944" and Robert Gildea's "Fighters in the Shadows: A New History of the French Resistance."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.