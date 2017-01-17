Hamon shown winning France's left-wing primaries debate - poll

Former Education Minister Benoit Hamon was seen as the winner of the final French left-wing primary television debate among candidates for the Left's nomination in the 2017 presidential election, a poll published immediately afterward showed. Benoit Hamon, French Socialist party candidate in their first-round presidential primary election, attends a political rally as he campaigns in Paris, France, January 18, 2017.

