Hamon more convincing in TV debate before French Socialist primary -poll

Hardline French Socialist Benoit Hamon was seen as more convincing in a television debate on Wednesday with ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls ahead of a runoff vote at the weekend to pick the party's presidential candidate, an Elabe poll showed. French Socialist party politician and former education minister Benoit Hamon attends the final debate in the French left's presidential primary election with former prime minister Manuel Valls in La Plaine-Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, January 25, 2017.

