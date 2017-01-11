French wine capital acquires a new taste: Fighting radicalization
A wine store in Bordeaux, France - a city best known for its iconic vintages rather than radical Islam. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Bryant BORDEAUX, France In an inconspicuous building near City Hall, Imam Fouad Saanadi meets with bewildered parents and fragile youngsters, some of whom have never stepped foot inside a mosque.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Fair Game
|141
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Mon
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC