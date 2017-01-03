French trial of Equatorial Guinea leader's son postponed until June
Jan 4 A French court on Wednesday postponed the corruption trial of the son of Equatorial Guinea's president until June 19, bringing proceedings to a halt two days after they had begun. The lawyer for Teodorin Obiang had asked for the hearing to be suspended on the grounds that his client, who was summoned to trial three weeks ago, had not been given enough time to prepare his defence in a complex case.
