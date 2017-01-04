French seeking Chilean ex-boyfriend i...

French seeking Chilean ex-boyfriend in slaying of Japanese student, checking DNA of bloodstains

French prosecutors have put a Chilean man on the international wanted list for the alleged murder of a 21-year-old Japanese woman studying in the country, a prosecution official said Tuesday. The official said at a news conference that the prosecutors are investigating the disappearance of Narumi Kurosaki, a student from the University of Tsukuba in Ibaraki Prefecture, as a murder case.

