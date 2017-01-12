French regulator adopts new guidelines to encourage investment in fibre
The Authority of Regulation for Electronic Communications and Posts has proposed a number of guidelines aimed at ensuring competition in the fixed markets, including allowing alternative operators better access to Orange France's infrastructure. 'Arcep notes and welcomes the investment effort that Orange has made.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|3 hr
|Fair Game
|141
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Mon
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC