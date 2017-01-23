French presidential favourite under fire over wife's jobs

The British-born wife of French presidential candidate Francois Fillon was paid around 500,000 euros over nearly a decade out of parliamentary funds, a satirical weekly reported Wednesday. The Canard Enchaine, which mixes satire with investigative reporting, detailed various periods during which Penelope Fillon was paid from money available to her husband as a longstanding MP for the central Sarthe region.

