French ex-PM Valls trails in left-wing TV primary debate: poll
Manuel Valls, former French prime minister and presidential primary candidate, attends the second prime-time televised debate for the French left's presidential primaries in Paris, France, January 15, 2017. Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, long a favorite to win the Socialist party ticket for this year's presidential election, was seen as having trailed other candidates in a television left-wing debate on Sunday, a flash poll showed.
