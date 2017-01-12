French ex-PM Valls trails in left-wing TV primary debate: poll

Manuel Valls, former French prime minister and presidential primary candidate, attends the second prime-time televised debate for the French left's presidential primaries in Paris, France, January 15, 2017. Former French Prime Minister Manuel Valls, long a favorite to win the Socialist party ticket for this year's presidential election, was seen as having trailed other candidates in a television left-wing debate on Sunday, a flash poll showed.

