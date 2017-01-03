French candidate under fire for Holoc...

French candidate under fire for Holocaust comparison

11 hrs ago Read more: The Times of Israel

French Jews accused a left-wing presidential candidate of encouraging Holocaust denial following his comparison of the Nazi persecution of Jews to the situation of French Muslims today. Vincent Peillon, who is running in the Socialist Party primaries ahead of the elections this year, made the analogy Tuesday during an interview aired by the France 2 television channel.

Chicago, IL

