French candidate under fire for Holocaust comparison
French Jews accused a left-wing presidential candidate of encouraging Holocaust denial following his comparison of the Nazi persecution of Jews to the situation of French Muslims today. Vincent Peillon, who is running in the Socialist Party primaries ahead of the elections this year, made the analogy Tuesday during an interview aired by the France 2 television channel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of Israel.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|45 min
|Kosovo is part of...
|2
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|8 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Into The Night
|129
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC