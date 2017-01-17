French Ambassador: Slovakia is very p...

French Ambassador: Slovakia is very pro-European

2 hrs ago Read more: Slovak Spectator

Ambassador Leonzi is talking about President Andrej Kiska's visit to France, economic ties between France and Slovakia, and security measures adopted after the terrorist attacks. The very close economic ties between Slovakia and France result from a favourable investment climate in Slovakia that stems from its political and economic stability, says Ambassador Christophe Leonzi, representing France in Slovakia since October 2016, in an interview with The Slovak Spectator.

Chicago, IL

