France's Valls sets out stall for left-wing presidential bid

11 hrs ago

French politician and former Prime Minister Manuel Valls unveils his election platform to the media ahead of the left's presidential primaries in Paris, France, January 3, 2017. The man tipped to be the ruling Socialist Party's candidate in France's presidential election said on Tuesday he would avoid draconian public spending cuts planned by his front-running conservative opponent.

Chicago, IL

