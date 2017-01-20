France's Valls sets out stall for left-wing presidential bid
French politician and former Prime Minister Manuel Valls unveils his election platform to the media ahead of the left's presidential primaries in Paris, France, January 3, 2017. The man tipped to be the ruling Socialist Party's candidate in France's presidential election said on Tuesday he would avoid draconian public spending cuts planned by his front-running conservative opponent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Mon
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Dec 28
|Heretic
|125
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
|French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re...
|Oct '16
|Abrahamanic Relig...
|1
|The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC