France's Valls sets out stall for left-wing presidential bid
The man tipped to be the ruling Socialist Party's candidate in France's presidential election said on Tuesday he would avoid draconian public spending cuts planned by his front-running conservative opponent. French politician and former Prime Minister Manuel Valls unveils his election platform ahead of the left's presidential primaries to the media in Paris, France, January 3, 2017.
