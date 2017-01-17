France's ruling Socialists to stay in...

France's ruling Socialists to stay in race for presidency despite poor ratings

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

France's ruling Socialist Party will stay in the running for the presidency no matter what despite poor opinion poll ratings, its top official said on Wednesday, while acknowledging a divided Left has little chance of winning. French Socialist Party First Secretary Jean-Christophe Cambadelis attends the New Year news conference at their rue de Solferino headquarters in Paris, France, January 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Latest: Palestinians urge Israel to end its... Tue Listen 2
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Tue Calvin 146
News The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a... Jan 15 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 2
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... Jan 9 Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Jan 9 Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Jan 7 Teddy 15
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,081 • Total comments across all topics: 278,044,261

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC