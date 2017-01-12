France's Montebourg marginally wins first left-wing primary debate - poll
Former Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg was seen as marginally winning the first French left-wing primary television debate on Thursday, raising the prospect of a tight race to select the Left's candidate for the 2017 presidential election. French politician Arnaud Montebourg attends the first prime-time televised debate for the French left's presidential primaries in La Plaine Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, January 12, 2017.
