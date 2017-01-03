France's Le Pen Seeks Closer Ties Wit...

France's Le Pen Seeks Closer Ties With Africa, Alliance Against Islamist Extremism

Polling strongly ahead of France's presidential elections, far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Friday sketched out foreign policy priorities she'll pursue if she wins the vote, which include backing an alliance with Washington and Moscow to fight Islamist extremism, carving out a new relationship with the European Union and deepening ties with francophone Africa. In a wide-ranging interview with English-speaking reporters in Paris, Le Pen also defended the populism now surging across Europe and the United States, which has toppled mainstream politicians and is closely associated with her National Front party.

