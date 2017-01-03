France's Le Pen Seeks Closer Ties With Africa, Alliance Against Islamist Extremism
Polling strongly ahead of France's presidential elections, far-right leader Marine Le Pen on Friday sketched out foreign policy priorities she'll pursue if she wins the vote, which include backing an alliance with Washington and Moscow to fight Islamist extremism, carving out a new relationship with the European Union and deepening ties with francophone Africa. In a wide-ranging interview with English-speaking reporters in Paris, Le Pen also defended the populism now surging across Europe and the United States, which has toppled mainstream politicians and is closely associated with her National Front party.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Voice of America.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|22 hr
|Into The Night
|134
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Fri
|sava
|1
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Thu
|sava
|14
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Thu
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Thu
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Wed
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC