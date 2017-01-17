France's hard left faces off against center left in primary
" Hard-left Socialist rebel Benoit Hamon heads into France's left-wing presidential primary runoff as a surprising favorite to beat pro-business pragmatist Manuel Valls, in a vote that will realign France's unpredictable presidential campaign. Hamon is the favorite in Sunday's vote after arriving in pole position in the first round with 36 percent of the votes.
