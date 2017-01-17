France's hard left faces off against ...

France's hard left faces off against center left in primary

" Hard-left Socialist rebel Benoit Hamon heads into France's left-wing presidential primary runoff as a surprising favorite to beat pro-business pragmatist Manuel Valls, in a vote that will realign France's unpredictable presidential campaign. Hamon is the favorite in Sunday's vote after arriving in pole position in the first round with 36 percent of the votes.

Chicago, IL

