France's hard left faces off against center left in primary

Candidate for the left-wing presidential primaries Benoit Hamon visits a cultural center in Lille, Northern France, Friday, Jan. 27, 2017. Manuel Valls, a center-leaning former prime minister who rallied France together after extremist attacks, will confront stalwart Socialist Benoit Hamon in the country's left-wing presidential primary runoff Sunday.

