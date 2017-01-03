France's Fillon says to outline EU pl...

France's Fillon says to outline EU plans to Merkel

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon said on Tuesday he would meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the coming days to outline his plans for Europe. Francois Fillon, member of Les Republicains political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, presents his New Year wishes at a news conference at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, January 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... 11 hr Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... 23 hr Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 6 Into The Night 134
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
News Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre... Jan 5 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,746 • Total comments across all topics: 277,775,531

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC