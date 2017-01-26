France's Fillon rejects 'abject' allegations of wife's fake job, stick to election bid

Francois Fillon, member of Les Republicains political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, attends a political rally in Nice, France, January 11, 2017. France's Francois Fillon on Thursday said allegations his wife was paid for a fake job were attempts to harm his presidential bid, adding that they only strengthened his resolve to run in the election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.