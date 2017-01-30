France's Fillon and his wife questioned in 'fake work' probe

French conservative presidential candidate Francois Fillon and his wife were questioned by police investigators on Monday as part of a probe into allegations that Penelope Fillon had been paid for fake jobs. Francois Fillon, member of Les Republicains political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, and his wife Penelope attend a political rally in Paris, France, January 29, 2017.

