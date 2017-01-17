France's ex-PM Valls fights for spot in presidential primary

Former Prime minister Manuel Valls, left, and former Economy minister Arnaud Montebourg look on before taking part in a final televised debate of the candidates for the French left's presidential primaries ahead of the 2017 presidential election in Paris in Paris, France, Thursday, Jan. 19, 2017. Seven competitors are bidding to be the Socialist Party's candidate in next spring's French presidential election.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.