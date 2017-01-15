France urges Trump not to move U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem
Diplomats from 70 countries pose at the Mideast peace conference in Paris on Sunday. REUTERS/Bertrand Guay/POOL PARIS - France's foreign minister kicked off a Middle East peace conference Sunday by warning that moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would have "extremely serious consequences" for the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: France: US embassy move in Israel a...
|8 hr
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|2
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Jan 12
|Into The Night
|143
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC