France urges Trump not to move U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem

16 hrs ago

Diplomats from 70 countries pose at the Mideast peace conference in Paris on Sunday. REUTERS/Bertrand Guay/POOL PARIS - France's foreign minister kicked off a Middle East peace conference Sunday by warning that moving the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem would have "extremely serious consequences" for the conflict between Israelis and Palestinians.

Chicago, IL

