France Supports Fincantieri's STX Bid

France Supports Fincantieri's STX Bid

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

A leading French minister expressed support on Wednesday for a bid by Italy's Fincantieri's for shipbuilder STX France, adding that the government would aim to keep the shipbuilder's main site running at Saint Nazaire. "We said we wanted a European, industrial company ... Fincantieri is a European, industrial company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) 2 hr Into The Night 129
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan 2 Dina Andrews 2
News On this day, October 11th (Oct '09) Dec 17 Jelly 4
News Come Back to Paris Nov '16 solidarity 3
News President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel Nov '16 brightone is drek 2
News French anti-gay marriage protesters march to re... Oct '16 Abrahamanic Relig... 1
News The Latest: Greek coast guard rescues boat with... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,631 • Total comments across all topics: 277,604,340

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC