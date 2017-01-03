France remebers victims of Charlie Hebdo attacks 2 years later
A banner that reads 'I am Charlie' is seen on Saturday against the colours of the French national colours, as Parisians light candles to mark the two-year anniversary of the Charlie Hebdo attack. French officials have honoured the 17 victims killed in attacks by Islamic extremists on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a kosher market and police almost two years ago.
