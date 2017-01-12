France places six more suspects under investigation over Kardashian heist
The Paris prosecutor said on Friday that it had placed six more people suspected of involvement in last year's armed robbery of U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian under formal investigation. FILE PHOTO: Kim Kardashian arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, U.S., August 28, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|Thu
|Into The Night
|143
|Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd...
|Jan 9
|Common Language
|2
|Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack...
|Jan 9
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|14
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Jan 7
|Teddy
|15
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Jan 6
|sava
|1
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Jan 5
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Jan 5
|sava
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC