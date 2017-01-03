France: "Multiple STX Shareholder" So...

France: "Multiple STX Shareholder" Solution Preferred

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Marine News

France wants a "multiple shareholder" solution to STX France, the shipbuilding company being sold off, French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday. "We are working with the aim that the state can remain a minority shareholder, we want a multiple shareholder solution," Hollande said, speaking at a news conference held with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marine News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Fans from around world celebrate Presley's 82nd... 14 hr Common Language 2
News Why Marine Le Pen wona t admit that Russia hack... Mon Larry Craig s WC ... 14
News France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou... Sat Teddy 15
News Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16) Jan 6 Into The Night 134
News Former Kosovo PM Held in France Jan 6 sava 1
News At CES, the weird takes center stage Jan 5 Dr Wu 1
News Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre... Jan 5 sava 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Syria
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,602 • Total comments across all topics: 277,778,453

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC