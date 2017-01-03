France honors victims 2 years after C...

France honors victims 2 years after Charlie Hebdo attacks

French officials have honored the 17 victims killed in attacks by Islamic extremists on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a kosher market and police almost two years ago. Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence on Thursday at three sites of the attacks.

