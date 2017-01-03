France honors victims 2 years after Charlie Hebdo attacks
French officials have honored the 17 victims killed in attacks by Islamic extremists on satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, a kosher market and police almost two years ago. Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux and Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo laid wreaths and observed a minute of silence on Thursday at three sites of the attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Las Vegas Sun.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|45 min
|Kosovo is part of...
|2
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|8 hr
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|18 hr
|Into The Night
|129
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
|On this day, October 11th (Oct '09)
|Dec 17
|Jelly
|4
|Come Back to Paris
|Nov '16
|solidarity
|3
|President Obama thinks Jerusalem isna t in Israel
|Nov '16
|brightone is drek
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC