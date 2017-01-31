France Could Copy Trump's Immigration...

France Could Copy Trump's Immigration Ban If Le Pen Wins Election

Read more: The Daily Caller

FILE PHOTO: Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Front party president, member of European Parliament and candidate in the French 2017 presidential elections, speaks to the media in Paris, France, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo France's populist National Front is considering copying U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration ban if Marine Le Pen is elected president in May. Steeve Briois, a leading member on Le Pen's campaign team, said the party is open to following Trump's lead and temporarily ban immigration from select countries in the Middle East.

Chicago, IL

