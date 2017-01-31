France Could Copy Trump's Immigration Ban If Le Pen Wins Election

FILE PHOTO: Marine Le Pen, French far-right National Front party president, member of European Parliament and candidate in the French 2017 presidential elections, speaks to the media in Paris, France, January 4, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau/File Photo France's populist National Front is considering copying U.S. President Donald Trump's immigration ban if Marine Le Pen is elected president in May. Steeve Briois, a leading member on Le Pen's campaign team, said the party is open to following Trump's lead and temporarily ban immigration from select countries in the Middle East.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Caller.