France concerned as Daesh militants return from Syrian and Iraqi battlefields
Top level meetings are being planned by senior government officials over fears the Daesh operatives could unleash more terror in France which is still in a state of emergency. France is concerned about the return of French extremists fighting for Daesh and Nusra Front in Syria and Iraq with all the security threat they represent.
