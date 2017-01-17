France Bellemare looking forward to t...

France Bellemare looking forward to the challenge of Sheherazade

10 hrs ago

The Regina Symphony Orchestra is set for a crescendo into 2017 with Bolero, its first Masterworks performance of the year. The concert will be a collection of jazz and classical works born in the legendary era of 1920s Paris, with compositions from the likes of Maurice Ravel, George Gershwin and Kurt Weill.

Chicago, IL

