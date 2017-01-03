Former Kosovo PM Haradinaj arrested on war crimes warrant
French police have arrested the former prime minister of Kosovo based on a Serbian arrest warrant for alleged war crimes. Ramush Haradinaj served as a rebel commander in the 1998-1999 Kosovo conflict, which eventually led to the Kosovo declaring independence.
