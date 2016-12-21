Fighting To Be Optimistic About 2017

Fighting To Be Optimistic About 2017

I wanted the Sisterhood look at the year ahead to be a positive take on what's in store for Jewish girls, Jewish women, and Jewish gender-non-conforming individuals. And it might have been just that, had I, a Jewish woman, not spent much of the past 24 hours blocking and reporting Nazi sympathizers for social-media harassment.

Chicago, IL

