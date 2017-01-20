Fewer foreign tourists visit Paris's museums following terror attacks
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Global warming made Paris floods far more likel... (Jun '16)
|20 hr
|Into The Night
|134
|Former Kosovo PM Held in France
|Fri
|sava
|1
|France arrests former Kosovo Prime Minister sou...
|Thu
|sava
|14
|At CES, the weird takes center stage
|Thu
|Dr Wu
|1
|Kosovar ex-premier, wanted by Serbia, faces Fre...
|Thu
|sava
|1
|Former Kosovo PM Arrested in France on Serbian ...
|Wed
|Kosovo is part of...
|1
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan 2
|Dina Andrews
|2
